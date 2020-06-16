Judge OKs $77M Fees In Fannie, Freddie Bond Price-Fix Suits

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday approved a $77.3 million award for Lowey Dannenberg PC and Scott & Scott LLP for their roles as co-lead counsel in five class action settlements resolving claims of a price-rigging scheme for bonds issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In addition to the fees totaling 20% of the settlement, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff gave final approval to the settlements and awarded the two firms $1.7 million in expenses, plus interest for five settlements between October 2019 and February 2020, in cases between class members and Deutsche Bank Securities, First Tennessee Bank,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS