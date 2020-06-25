White & Case Adds Litigation Partner In DC Office

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- White & Case LLP has expanded its global commercial litigation practice with the addition of the former head of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP's national trial practice, who joins the firm's Washington, D.C., office as a partner. Tara Lee brings experience in multi-jurisdictional disputes, class actions, investigations, and white collar and qui tam prosecutions in a wide array of industries. According to White & Case's June 16 announcement, Lee has worked within the telecommunications, defense, media, education and sports sectors. Lee said it was White & Case's presence around the world and long legacy that made her want to join...

