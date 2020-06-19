UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 19, 2020, 6:32 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen the Vatican dragged into court by companies connected to a real estate deal that has come under criminal scrutiny, an investment company lodge an appeal following a legal setback in a painting dispute with a London art dealer, and a spread betting service sue tycoon Robert Tchenguiz. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services WRM Capinvest Ltd. v. 60 SA Ltd. WRM Capinvest, a U.K. company that forms part of the WRM Group, filed a claim against a business entity called 60 SA Ltd. on June 17. The companies...

