Televisa Investors Ask Again for Cert. in FIFA Bribes Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Investors in Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB on Monday renewed their bid for class certification in a suit alleging the company's executives played a role in FIFA's vast corruption scandal after a Manhattan federal judge shot down their first request over their proposed lead's possible conflict of interest in the matter. In documents filed June 22, the investors, who are led by institutional investor the Colleges of Applied Arts & Technology Pension Plan, asked U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton to certify the class and to designate a pair of class representatives, the City of Sterling Heights General Employees' Retirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS