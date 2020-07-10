The Top Cybersecurity And Privacy Rulings So Far In 2020

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- From a Maryland federal judge recognizing the value of personal data in today's economy to a Virginia court sending companies scrambling to keep post-data breach discussions quiet, it's been a busy few months in cybersecurity and privacy litigation. Here are five rulings worth revisiting as we head into the year's second half. Judge in Marriott Case Notes the Value of Personal Data in 2020 In February, while keeping alive litigation stemming from hotel giant Marriott International Inc.'s massive data breach, U.S. District Judge Paul Grimm sided with consumers on a key issue: the spiking value of their personal data, both for corporations and cybercriminals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS