Taxation With Representation: Simpson, Wachtell, Debevoise

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 2:40 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, KKR snaps up financial services company Global Atlantic for $4.4 billion, Uber gobbles up food-delivery service Postmates in a $2.65 billion deal, and Blackstone takes a stake in three Hollywood studios. KKR's $4.4B Global Atlantic Buy KKR said Wednesday that it will purchase financial services company Global Atlantic in a roughly $4.4 billion deal guided by Simpson Thacher, Willkie Farr and Debevoise. The Simpson Thacher team guiding KKR includes tax partners Marcy Geller and Drew Purcell, and associates Joseph Tootle and Edward Grais. The Debevoise & Plimpton LLP team advising Global Atlantic includes tax partner...

