Sanctions Verdict Nixed After Feds' Conduct Questioned

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday vacated the guilty verdict of an Iranian businessman accused of violating U.S. sanctions and axed the indictment against him, citing no opposition from prosecutors who've acknowledged disclosure and evidence issues in the case. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in June that she had "serious concerns" about the conduct of the government after Geoffrey S. Berman, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said days earlier that his office would give up its case against entrepreneur Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad — despite his being found guilty by a jury...

