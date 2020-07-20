23 AGs Challenge Rollback Of Transgender Health Protections

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 23 Democratic attorneys general sued the Trump administration Monday over a rule eliminating civil rights protections for transgender people under the Affordable Care Act, arguing the rule ignored the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision extending Title VII protections to LGBTQ workers. The states said in their complaint that the final rule "arbitrarily and unlawfully strips" health care rights that were guaranteed by a civil rights provision in the ACA from transgender people, women, individuals with limited English proficiency and others who face discrimination. "The rule, published in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, will impose unjustifiable barriers...

