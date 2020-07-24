BofA, Others Escape European Gov't Bond-Rigging Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has taken a knife to a proposed class action accusing Bank of America and other financial services heavyweights of a five-year conspiracy to fix European government bond prices, ruling that only the case's claims against Natixis SA and two Nomura subsidiaries may proceed. In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero dismissed affiliates of Bank of America and three other European banks from the antitrust case, which alleges a cartel of financial institutions conspired to snap up newly issued European sovereign bonds and resell them at inflated prices to institutional investors from 2007 to 2012....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS