Feds Want Limited Pause In Investors' Cognizant Bribe Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The government has urged a New Jersey federal court to mostly halt a proposed securities class action against Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. over an alleged bribery scheme involving two former company executives until a related criminal case is concluded, but the business would still need to turn over documents it gave prosecutors. Prosecutors on Thursday asked for a limited stay of discovery in the investors' suit against Cognizant, former President Gordon Coburn and former Chief Legal Officer Steven E. Schwartz pending the resolution of criminal charges against the onetime executives, citing the "substantial overlap" between the two matters. Under the government's...

