Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CBS Investors Seek Class Cert. In #MeToo Suit Over Moonves

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp. shareholders asked a New York federal judge to certify their proposed class action over revelations about former CEO Les Moonves' alleged sexual misconduct that tanked the broadcasting giant's shares, arguing that they "easily" fulfill all of the federal requirements.

Lead plaintiff Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California said Friday that the suit was "particularly well-suited" for certification and that the members of a proposed class estimated to be in the millions were all injured by the same misleading statements made by Moonves in the midst of the #MeToo movement.

"This securities fraud action is particularly well-suited for class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!