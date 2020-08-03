CBS Investors Seek Class Cert. In #MeToo Suit Over Moonves

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp. shareholders asked a New York federal judge to certify their proposed class action over revelations about former CEO Les Moonves' alleged sexual misconduct that tanked the broadcasting giant's shares, arguing that they "easily" fulfill all of the federal requirements. Lead plaintiff Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California said Friday that the suit was "particularly well-suited" for certification and that the members of a proposed class estimated to be in the millions were all injured by the same misleading statements made by Moonves in the midst of the #MeToo movement. "This securities fraud action is particularly well-suited for class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS