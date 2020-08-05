What A Biden Administration Could Mean For Employers

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- With the presidential election three months away, it's not too early to begin sizing up the potential implications of a presidency under presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — and the prospect of Democrat control of both houses of Congress. For employers who know the legal landscape in California, much will seem quite familiar as Biden's policy initiatives would significantly benefit organized labor and materially increase employer mandates. What follows is a summary of the employment-related proposals from Biden himself, as detailed on his campaign website,[1] as well as the legislative proposals that have passed the U.S. House of Representatives and/or garnered...

