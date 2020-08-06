Android Users Accuse Google Of Spying To Build Next TikTok

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Google LLC is monitoring Android smartphone users without their knowledge and harvesting their data, which the search giant intends to use to create a competitor to the short-form video app TikTok, according to a putative privacy class action filed in California federal court Wednesday. Robert McCoy is seeking to lead a class of millions, alleging that Google, and its parent company, Alphabet Inc., built an internal program called "Android Lockbox" that allows the companies to spy on Android users and is using their data to unfairly compete with TikTok as well as Instagram and Facebook. "Through Android Lockbox, Google employees have...

