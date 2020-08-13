Greenberg Reaches Deal With Ill. Fund In Bond Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Chicago's public transit pension fund and Greenberg Traurig LLP have resolved a lawsuit accusing the firm of being complicit in a multimillion-dollar tribal bond scam, according to a document filed Thursday in Illinois federal court. U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland denied as moot Greenberg Traurig's motion to dismiss claims from the Chicago Transit Authority Retiree Health Care Trust, saying that the parties have given word that they have reached a settlement and will submit a proposed dismissal order next week. Details of the settlement were not available Thursday. A spokesperson for Greenberg Traurig told Law360 in a statement, "We have...

