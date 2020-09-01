3 Considerations As Amazon Eyes JC Penney, Sears Spaces

Law360 (September 1, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT) -- Amazon is reportedly seeking to use former J.C. Penney and Sears stores as distribution warehouses, and experts say mall owners and smaller tenants should keep some key points in mind as the e-commerce giant looks to move in. Shopping malls may have hundreds of tenants and thus hundreds of leases, and experts say it's critical that landlords thoroughly study all of those contracts — since leases at malls are highly interconnected — before inking a deal with Amazon.com Inc. But just as landlords need to understand the consequences, so too do all the smaller tenants, since Amazon replacing a big-box store could have...

