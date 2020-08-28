UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 28, 2020, 1:19 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen Facebook sue a U.K-based app developer over data harvesting, a beer tycoon revive his bankruptcy fight against a dozen Indian lenders and the financial watchdog lodge an appeal in a dispute with bankrupt construction giant Carillion. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Touati v. Agilitas Private Equity LLP and others The co-founder of London private equity firm Agilitas Private Equity LLP hit his business partner with a breach of contract claim on Aug. 27. Serge Touati is represented by Withers LLP. The case is Touati v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS