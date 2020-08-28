Feds Say Bannon Pal's 'Witch Hunt' Comments May Taint Jury

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday complained to a New York federal judge about "highly inflammatory" social media posts by Brian Kolfage, an associate of Steve Bannon, saying his commentary on allegations he bilked money from an online fundraising effort to support the construction of a border wall could taint a future jury pool. Among the purported statements made by Kolfage are that the case against him is "political," a "witch hunt" and an effort to take "political prisoners," prosecutors said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres. "As the Supreme Court repeatedly has recognized, extrajudicial statements about a case —...

