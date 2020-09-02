Google, Facebook, 7 Other Tech Cos. Sued Over Website IP

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A small mobile technology company says Google, Facebook and seven other technology giants are infringing its patents for website development methods, according to a series of lawsuits lodged in three federal courts. Express Mobile Inc. claims in nine lawsuits filed on Tuesday in Delaware, California and Texas federal courts, that the companies each violated five patents that cover inventions for browser-based website creation concepts and other methods for solving technical problems with content displays. Express Mobile's founder and software developer Steven H. Rempell said in a statement that his inventions have fueled website and e-commerce development around the world for decades...

