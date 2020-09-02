J&J's South Carolina Appeal Ends After Plaintiffs Drop Cases

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to let Johnson & Johnson withdraw a pending appeal challenging the consolidation of two cases alleging its talcum powder causes cancer, after the plaintiffs each dismissed their claims against J&J without prejudice. The company and the two plaintiffs last week told the high court that they "jointly request an order" ending a proceeding that could have resulted in a ruling about whether consolidation of talc cases is allowed in the state. On Friday, the high court agreed and dismissed the appeal, which concerned one case of a 70-year-old man who had lung mesothelioma and...

