Biden Immigration Plan Focuses On Undoing Trump Actions

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- If he wins in November, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to focus his initial immigration policies on undoing the Trump administration's multitude of changes to the U.S. immigration system, likely by using the same executive action tools used to enact them. Biden devotes much of his immigration platform to reversing President Donald Trump's restrictions on immigration, including the rollback of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, as well as hardline asylum policies and travel bans. And while Biden's platform also details goals to achieve longer-term immigration measures through legislation, policy analysts say that any actions in the sphere...

