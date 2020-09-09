Football Is Back. Football Litigation Never Left.

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- With the National Football League set to kick off its season this week, Law360 is breaking down a busy offseason of football litigation, from intellectual property to tax to labor law. Here are the six biggest rulings and new cases you might have missed. Eagles Lineman Loses Battle Over PED Suspension Four years after Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson was hit with a 10-game suspension for using a performance-enhancing drug, a federal appeals court issued a ruling in July that rejected his final efforts to overturn it. After an arbitrator upheld the 2016 ban, Johnson sued both the NFL and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS