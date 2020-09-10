State AGs Say Drugmakers Want To Delay Price-Fixing Trials

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A contingent of state attorneys general suing generic-drug makers over allegations of price-fixing as part of a sprawling multidistrict litigation have said that drugmakers' proposed schedule for four bellwether cases would delay the first trial for months longer than necessary. Generic-drug companies including Mylan NV, Actavis PLC, Novartis unit Sandoz Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. are accused of orchestrating an industry-wide price-fixing scheme for dozens of different drugs. The plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation include, in various cases, state attorneys general, end-payor plaintiffs and direct-purchaser plaintiffs. The state AGs and end-payor plaintiffs, or EPPs, are in agreement on a schedule...

