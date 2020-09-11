Biden Win Would Shift, Not Shatter, Trump China Policy

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is largely positioning his campaign as a strict rebuke of the Trump administration, but when it comes to China trade policy, a Biden presidency would likely only bring subtle changes. Taken in a vacuum, many of the items on Biden's economic agenda would not appear out of place in the Trump administration's talking points. The plan contains generic promises to rebuild U.S. manufacturing, punish companies for moving offshore and "take aggressive trade enforcement actions against China." At the same time, the campaign colors President Donald Trump's escalating tariff battle with Beijing, and the trade deal he...

