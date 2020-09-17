State AG Enforcement Is Important For Workers' Rights

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- In the face of the Trump administration's unprecedented assault on workers' rights, tracked[1] for more than three and a half years now by the National Employment Law Project, many state attorneys general have stepped in to push back and uphold longtime workplace protections that workers have fought for. As reported in a recent Law 360 article on the Economic Policy Institute's report[2] on recent state attorney general labor and employment activity, it's been a busy time, and there's no sign that state attorneys general are easing up. State attorneys general have a broad mandate, to serve as the chief law enforcement...

