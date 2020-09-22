Feds Take Bid To Cut Immigrants From Census To High Court

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration pushed the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday for permission to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the census count for political redistricting, after a three-judge panel blocked the effort and found that the case was "not particularly close." In a statement filed before the high court, acting U.S. Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall urged the high court to overturn a recent court ruling that struck down President Donald Trump's memo calling for residents without legal immigration status who fill out the census to be excluded from the apportionment base. Wall argued that the executive branch has the authority to decide how...

