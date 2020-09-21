Postal Service Must Prioritize Ballot Delivery, Halt Changes

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge agreed Monday to halt U.S. Postal Service changes that allegedly threaten to delay mail-in ballot delivery to voters during a contentious election year complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, ordering the agency to prioritize election mail delivery and greenlight extra hours for postal workers. The Postal Service must put all election mail in its first class and priority categories and preapprove overtime for postal workers, a judge said Monday, granting injunctive relief sought by voters. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero granted the injunctive relief to voters from California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania...

