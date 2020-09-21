Feds Tell 1st Circ. Poor Defense Shouldn't Undo FCPA Verdict

Law360 (September 21, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A defense attorney's allegedly shoddy performance in his first trial did not warrant throwing out the convictions of a retired Army colonel and lawyer based on "overwhelming" evidence they tried to bribe government officials in Haiti in exchange for approvals on an $84 million port project, U.S. prosecutors told the First Circuit Monday. In their opening pitch to the appellate panel, Massachusetts federal prosecutors sought to reverse U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs' March ruling vacating the jury's guilty findings for Joseph Baptiste, a retired U.S. Army colonel and Maryland dentist, and Richard Boncy, a lawyer and dual citizen of Haiti...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS