Balancing Newly Divergent State, USPTO Ethics Rules

Law360, New York (September 23, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The rules of ethics adopted by each state are often said to be based upon or modeled after the American Bar Association's Model Rules of Professional Conduct. While the ABA model rules provide a template for states to consider when adopting their own ethics rules, the states frequently tweak or rewrite the ABA model rules to suit their own interests. Last month, a pair of jurisdictions did more than tweak their version of the model rules. The Arizona Supreme Court eliminated its version of ABA Model Rule 5.4 — which prohibits lawyers from sharing legal fees with nonlawyers — while also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS