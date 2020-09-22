Massive Home Depot 401(k) Class Action Gets Green Light

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Home Depot Inc. must face a $140 million class action brought in Georgia federal court on behalf of hundreds of thousands of current and former employees who claim the company enlisted 401(k) adviser firms that charged exorbitant fees and botched their investments. On Monday, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II agreed to certify three classes that the workers estimate cover more than 300,000 people in all. "Plaintiffs' claims are straightforward excessive fee claims, the very sort that are routinely certified," Monday's order said. The enormous class size means there are enough workers to justify class treatment, and those workers...

