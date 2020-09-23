AGs Denied Early Win In ACA Civil Rights Rollback Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rejected a bid from several attorneys general for an early win in their suit challenging a Trump administration rollback of civil rights protections for women, LGBTQ people and non-English speakers under the Affordable Care Act, finding that the states' move was premature. In a short order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein denied a partial motion for summary judgment from a group of attorneys general — who represent states including New York, California and Massachusetts — in a suit opposing a rollback of civil rights protections for certain groups of people in health care settings. The judge said the...

