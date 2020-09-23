Tribes Say Mexican Border Wall Curtails Cultural Practices

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A group of Native American tribes based in San Diego County in California has filed suit in D.C. federal court against the U.S. government over its construction of a wall along the Mexican border, claiming the barrier will prevent them from freely accessing cultural sites on both sides of the border. Tribal groups of the Kumeyaay Nation, comprising about a dozen federally recognized Indian tribes who occupy reservations in Southern California and reside both in the state and in Mexico, allege in their complaint filed Wednesday that tribal members have regularly traveled back and forth over the borders while practicing their...

