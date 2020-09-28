Northrop Ruling Highlights Insurability Of Settlements

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- In its recent decision in Axis Reinsurance Co. v. Northrop Grumman Corp., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in Northrop's favor and called into question whether and when settlement-based disgorgement payments, not excluded by the terms of a policy, may be excluded from insurance coverage based on public policy.[1] In its opinion, the Ninth Circuit joined a wave of recent decisions undercutting insurance carriers' stock position that losses arising from disgorgement claims are uninsurable per se. Insurance carriers have long argued that disgorgement or restitutionary payments — or settlements purportedly reflecting some portion of disgorgement payments —...

