TikTok Restrictions Likely Violate Sanctions Law, Judge Rules

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled that the Trump administration's attempt to ban TikTok from U.S. app stores likely violated sanctions laws by targeting users' personal communications, according to an opinion unsealed Monday. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols barred President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Commerce from moving ahead with the TikTok ban late Sunday night, finding that the app's broader legal challenge against the administration was on solid ground. Trump has attempted to place a number of restrictions on TikTok using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which provides broad sanctions authority to the president. But in challenging the...

