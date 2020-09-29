FERC Order Could Open Electric Grid To Diverse Resources

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reached a new milestone in its continued quest to reform wholesale electric markets when it issued Order No. 2222 on Sept. 17. Order No. 2222 is a final rulemaking that amends FERC's regulations to remove barriers to the participation of distributed energy resource, or DER, aggregations in the capacity, energy and ancillary service markets operated by independent system operators, or ISOs, and regional transmission organizations, or RTOs. The rule has an extremely broad reach, because it can apply to any class of DER located on a distribution system or behind a customer meter — including electric...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS