Supreme Court Passes On FRAND Jury Trial Dispute

Law360 (October 5, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won't review the Federal Circuit's finding that companies have a right to a jury trial to determine the royalty rate for licenses of standard-essential patents. The justices rejected a May petition from Chinese smartphone maker TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd. in its dispute over fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory licensing terms with Ericsson. A California federal judge found in 2017 that Ericsson breached its obligations to offer TCL a license for patents essential to 2G, 3G and 4G wireless standards on FRAND terms. The judge set the rate Ericsson will get going forward and required a "release payment" for past...

