States, Law Profs Say Calif. Should Revive Net Neutrality Law

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Law professors, progressive think tanks and states including New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts filed friend-of-the-court briefs Wednesday urging a federal court to drop the government and industry's revived challenges to California's net neutrality law. According to an amicus brief filed by internet law professors at Harvard, University of California, Berkeley, New York University and several other schools, the Communications Act doesn't prevent a state from making and enforcing laws that implicate the internet, even though there are national regulators that also oversee the space. "Contrary to the federal government's argument, [sections of the Communications Act] do not suggest that Congress...

