DOJ Takes Fight Over TikTok App Store Ban To DC Circ.

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it will be asking the D.C. Circuit to overturn a recent lower court order temporarily halting the Trump administration's effort to ban popular video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores. The department offered no details other than the one-sentence notice of appeal to U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who granted a preliminary injunction on Sept. 27 blocking the ban just mere hours before it was slated to take effect, which would have removed TikTok from app stores hosted by companies like Apple and Google. In an unsealed opinion the next day, Judge Nichols said...

