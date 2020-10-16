UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 3:53 PM BST) -- This week in London has seen Societe Generale become the latest big bank to face a suit from a major Dutch housing group, credit reporting giant Experian target Zurich, and the British music copyright collective face an intellectual property claim. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial services Stichting Vestia v. Societe Generale SA Dutch company Stichting Vestia filed a banking transactions claim against Societe Generale on Oct.15. The Dutch housing association has already sued other big banks it accused of bribing an employee to get the company to sign on to risky interest rate swaps. Deutsche Bank agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS