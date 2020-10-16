Sierra Club Asks 9th Circ. For Emergency Halt Of Border Wall

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club has urged the Ninth Circuit to issue an emergency ruling immediately stopping the Trump administration from building several southern border wall segments, saying the government isn't complying with a related injunction and is causing irreversible damage. The circuit court in an Oct. 9 ruling found that President Donald Trump couldn't use his emergency powers to divert $3.6 billion in defense funding for 11 border wall projects because they weren't primarily military projects, terminating a stay placed on an earlier district court injunction that had blocked those projects, the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition said in a...

