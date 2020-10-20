DOJ Unveils Antitrust Suit Against Google

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and several states on Tuesday filed an enforcement action against Google accusing the company of stifling competition in order to maintain its monopoly position in search and search advertising markets. The blockbuster lawsuit follows a congressional report earlier this month examining digital markets that concluded Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon wield enormous power over large swaths of the economy. In a statement announcing the suit, Attorney General William Barr said it's intended to break Google's grip over consumers, advertisers, small businesses and entrepreneurs, calling the Silicon Valley giant an "unlawful monopolist." "Competition in this industry is...

