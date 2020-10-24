Judge Won't Undo Order Blocking WeChat App Store Ban

Law360 (October 24, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration suffered yet another blow in California federal court Friday, losing its latest effort to lift a recent order blocking the government from banning downloads of Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat from U.S. app stores. In a partially redacted 18-page order rejecting the government's request to stay a Sept. 19 preliminary injunction against the ban, U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler concluded that the administration failed to present convincing evidence to support its claims that there's a national security risk posed by WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd. The Ninth Circuit also is likely to weigh in on Judge Beeler's preliminary injunction...

