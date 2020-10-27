Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Purdue Creditors Object To Sackler Part Of $8B DOJ Deal

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Creditors of drugmaker Purdue Pharma on Tuesday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to bar the use of corporate funds to pay the $225 million that members of its former owning family owe the government under the $8 billion OxyContin sale settlement announced last week.

In a joint motion the unsecured creditors committee and a group of state governments said the court should not give clearance for Sackler family members to take part in the settlement that Purdue reached with the U.S. Department of Justice without an express statement that they will not be using money transferred to them from the...

