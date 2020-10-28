DOJ Accuses China Of Sending 'Repatriation Squads' To US

Law360, New York (October 28, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrests of five men Wednesday, accusing them of assisting China in a campaign to intimidate enemies in a bust described as a first-of-its kind sweep to stop alleged Chinese "repatriation squads" from operating in America. Arrested were Hongru Jin, 30, of Queens, New York; Zhu Yong, 64, also of Queens; Michael McMahon, 53, of New Jersey; Rong Jing, 38, of California; and Zheng Congying, 24, of Brooklyn, New York. Three others charged in a complaint, Zhu Feng, Hu Ji and Li Minjun, are at large, Brooklyn Acting U.S. Attorney Seth D. DuCharme and Assistant...

