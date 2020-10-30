Google Mulling Bid To Toss DOJ's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Google told a D.C. district court Friday that it will decide by mid-November whether it will look to toss the landmark suit by the Justice Department and a group of states that accuses the internet giant of illegally maintaining its monopolies over search and search advertising. During the first status conference in the case, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta pressed Google attorney John E. Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly LLP about what the company plans to do by the December deadline to respond to the complaint, asking whether it will answer or move to dismiss. Schmidtlein said Google had not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS