Dilworth Paxson Can't Dodge Pension Fund's Bond Scam Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- Dilworth Paxson LLP and its former attorney can't escape a lawsuit claiming the two helped facilitate a tribal bond scam that took millions of dollars from Chicago's public transit pension fund, an Illinois federal judge ruled on Monday. U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland rejected Dilworth Paxson and former attorney Timothy Anderson's argument that she lacked personal jurisdiction over the civil conspiracy and other claims the Chicago Transit Authority Retiree Health Care Trust lodged over the alleged scam. Anderson allegedly made at least two meaningful contacts with Illinois to help facilitate the scheme, and litigation in the state was "clearly foreseeable since...

