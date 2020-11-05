Bannon Co-Defendant Wants His Wall Trial Moved To Colorado

Law360 (November 5, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- A Colorado man accused of conspiring with former Trump confidante Steve Bannon to fleece donors who backed a $25 million private effort to wall off the U.S. border with Mexico told a New York federal judge Thursday that he should be able to face a jury in his home state. Timothy Shea, who lives south of Denver in Castle Rock, asked Manhattan U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres for a venue transfer. "This court's connection to the legal and factual issues presented by the indictment is remote, technical, and wholly attenuated from the events, activities and witnesses associated with the alleged conspiracy,"...

