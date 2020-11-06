Google Won't Move To Dismiss DOJ's Landmark Antitrust Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 10:38 PM EST) -- Google told a D.C. district court Friday that it will not file a motion to dismiss a landmark suit by the Justice Department and a group of states accusing the internet giant of illegally maintaining its monopolies over search and search advertising, saying it will instead answer the complaint by Dec. 21. The brief joint filing with the court comes after U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta pressed Google during an Oct. 30 hearing about what the company plans to do by the December deadline to respond to the complaint. Counsel for Google and the DOJ did not immediately respond to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS