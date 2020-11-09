11th Circ. Frees Excess Insurer In $15M Gas Explosion Case

Law360 (November 9, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit freed an excess insurer Monday of its obligations in an underlying $15 million tort case against an Atlanta apartment complex where a tenant was severely burned in a gas explosion, affirming a trial court's ruling that the complex owner's primary insurer had negligently failed to settle the suit. The court held that American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co. did not have to pay its $2 million share of the $15 million settlement in the underlying suit. It instead ruled $1.6 million of that share must be paid by Liberty Surplus Insurance Corp., the primary insurer of the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS