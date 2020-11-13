Trump Gives TikTok 15 More Days To Fix Security Issues

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Trump administration gave the Chinese owner of popular short-form video app TikTok an extra 15 days to resolve national security issues with the platform before it's forced to sell the app, the company told the D.C. Circuit Friday. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States gave ByteDance Ltd. the extra time on Thursday, right as President Donald Trump's deadline to sell TikTok's U.S. operations was about to end, according to ByteDance's filing. The last-minute extension gives ByteDance until Nov. 27 to ease the security concerns with the video-sharing platform or sell it off. "This extension will provide the...

