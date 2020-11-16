Trump Admin. Can't End Suit Over Early End To Census

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh on Friday batted away calls from the Census Bureau to end a suit over its shifting timeline for the 2020 population count, saying the government's arguments had already failed in two courts. The case should move ahead based on the "significant merit" of claims brought by civil society organizations, local governments and Native American tribes fighting the government's move to abridge the duration of the 2020 census through a replan announced in August, Judge Koh said. The motion to dismiss the government put forward Nov. 12, on the other hand, "raises the same threshold arguments...

